Ghanaian actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, recently passed away and sent the whole country into mourning.

A throwback clip of him in one of his iconic movies has surfaced and lightened the mood a bit. Folks were hit with nostalgia and remembered when the legend used to be amongst us.

Waakye’s talent has never been in doubt, and the short clip shows just that as the funny video managed to make saddened hearts smile.

The actor passed on on Saturday 2nd August 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital.

He has reportedly been suffering from an undisclosed illness for a while now and finally gave up the ghost.

