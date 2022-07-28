President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the public to embrace and ensure former convicts are re-integrated in society without any discrimination.

In a keynote speech at the Prisons Officers Cadet Course Intake 29 Graduation Parade, President Akufo-Addo emphasised on the need to fight against stigmatisation and support these ex-convicts to strengthen their resolve to live within the acceptable social norms and values.

According to him, though the Prisons Service has a mandate to ensure that convicts who return to society are well-reformed, the public needs to take the responsibility to receive them “so they don’t become repeat offenders.”

He further revealed that the government was doubling efforts to address the funding challenges facing the service to discharge completely changed and reformed felons.

“I remain committed to granting periodic amnesty to deserving inmates upon the advice of the Council of State. The Government would not relent in efforts to see to the completion of a remand prison at Nsawam to ease the pressure on Minimum Security Prison,” he said.

“Your call has come at a time when much is expected of the Prisons Service, both in its domestic and international obligation. It should not be lost on you that your call is one of trust reposed in you.

“Contemporary correctional management does not just focus on punishing prisoners, condemning and stigmatizing them with painful treatment methods, but rather on repairing their humanity and helping to restore their God-given talents in line with acceptable international standards,” he added.