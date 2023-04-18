Some officers of the Ghana Prisons Service have expressed dissatisfaction about contributions between ¢15.00 and ¢25.00 they have been asked to pay as retirement appreciation for two officers.

The beneficiaries are the Director of Finance, Samuel Adjei-Attah and Director of Operations Samuel Owusu Amponsah set to retire on July 14 and May 26, 2023, respectively.

Junior officers are therefore expected to pay ¢15.00 while senior officers pay ¢25.00 which according to the Service is a tradition for pull-out service.

The officers are expected to pay their monies by April 30, 2023, to a MoMo merchant number which was attached in the signal.

The letter intercepted by Adomonline.com originating from the Director of Welfare has raised concerns and generated mixed reactions.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, some officers who spoke on condition of anonymity said, that has been the norm.

The first officer indicated that, an announcement about the contribution came up at his station during a parade on Tuesday morning and sparked controversy.

Another noted that, though the contributions are expected to be voluntary, they are forced to pay and the failure of an officer will result in an extended duty schedule.

“They make a list and post it on the notice board so if you don’t pay, your duty will be extended and you will work overtime as punishment,” he said.

An officer who also sounded livid questioned why they are always forced to make such payments while their conditions of service and other pressing matters are not given such priority.

Below is the radio message