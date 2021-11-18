The Ghana Prisons Service has urged the government to extend the ongoing moves to digitalise the economy to the prisons.

Director General of the Service, Isaac Egyir, said this will greatly improve the work of the service by minimising paper work while enabling it to access criminal records quickly to share with other law enforcement agencies who may rely on such information.

Mr Egyir made this remark when the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, visited the James Town prison in Accra.

Mr Dame said the government intends to introduce two legislations to change the state of prisons in the country.

This includes a bill to amend the criminal procedure act to incorporate plea bargaining into the justice system.

