Senior Minister and Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has listed unemployment as the number one challenge Ghana faces after itemizing the economic standing.

His view comes at the back of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s 2022 Budget reading in Parliament, Wednesday, November 17.

Sharing his opinion on Adom TV’s Badwam Mpensempensemu, Mr Osafo-Maafo said the aim of the government is to build sustainable entrepreneurial nation and create jobs.

However, he said the government has not been able to fully achieve that mission.

‘’Any one that tells you that the problem of Ghana is not unemployment is lying to you,’’ the New Patriotic Party stalwart said.

He stated that thousands of people are graduating from school yearly, but there are no available jobs to sustain them.

For this, he urged the government to put measures in place to ensure the successful allocation of infrastructure to various institutions in the country as well as the implementation of policies of every budget presented to Parliament.

Reacting to the Finance Minister’s statement admonishing youth to adopt entrepreneurship rather than white collar jobs, Mr Osafo-Maafo said the former might not necessarily be the preferred option.

‘’It is not everybody that wants to create his own job but rather some people want to work for someone in society,’’ he said.

Based on this, he advised government to give attention to industrialisation transformation and generate employment or make working conditions conducive.