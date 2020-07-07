Musician cum politician, Kwame A Plus, has reacted after the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong- Nkrumah, said at a press conference that the Senior Minister, Osafo Maafo had tested positive for Coronavirus.

Taking to Facebook to register his assertion, A Plus said:

Senior Minister Osafo-Maafo tests positive for COVID-19. This one diɛ I wish him a speedy recovery. Get well soon Sir 🙏🏾.

He continued by querying why none of the officials of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) hasn’t contracted the deadly virus so far:

But wait ooo. How come we have not heard that any NDC top official has tested positive? Anaa they are corona proof 🤔🤔🤔🤔

