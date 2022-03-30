The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) could face sanctions from world governing body Fifa after crowd trouble marred the end of their 2022 World Cup play-off against Ghana.

Home fans reacted angrily after the Super Eagles were eliminated from qualifying on the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian players and staff were pelted with water bottles from the stands as they left the pitch at the Moshood Abiola Nation Stadium, and Nigeria supporters then invaded the pitch.

The crowd had overturned and damaged two dugouts before tear gas was used and police hit out at fans with batons.

Fifa has been contacted for comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, a doping officer on duty at the match died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest after full-time.

Attempts to resuscitate Dr Joseph Kabungo failed, and the Zambian official was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital in Abuja.

“We mourn the passing of our Caf [Confederation of African Football] and Fifa medical officer Dr Joseph Kabungo and we extend our sincere condolences to Dr Kabungo’s family and the football family at large,” Football Association of Zambia president Andrew Kamanga said.

“He was a dedicated and widely loved member of our football community and his impact was vast, having also been part of the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning team.”

An NFF statement said Dr Kabungo was found “gasping for breath near the dressing room of the Ghanaian team” while on his way to find a Ghana player for a doping test.

Nigeria fans invaded the pitch after a 1-1 draw against Ghana saw them fail to qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Super Eagles fans had been expecting their side to book a fourth successive appearance at the World Cup finals

