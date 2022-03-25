Veteran comic actor Mr Ibu has called out some persons he said have subjected him to spiritual damnation.

Speaking in a hospital bed, the Nollywood actor said some persons have sold him free of charge to the devil, the reason behind his current predicament.

He has informed them that God has saved him from the pit of ill health, and no weapon formed against him shall work.

People have speculated doom for Mr Ibu, and speculated that he is on his death bed for which he needs donation from the millions of Nigerians he entertained.

But, he disclosed his situation is not as bad as it is being made to seem and he does not need donations to foot his medical bills.

He is, however, not declining any support from his industry colleagues and well wishers.

Mr Ibu went on to warm opportunists not to take advantage of his predicament to dupe others.

“If I want to die, I’ll let you people know. For anyone whose business is to take advantage of my sickness, they should stop. I can walk now. I just cannot run.”

News of Mr Ibu’s ill health was first reported when a video of him crying while receiving injection went viral.

Some years back, the entertainer was hospitalised in a similar manner after his staff allegedly poisoned him on set.

He suffered severe damages to his stomach.

