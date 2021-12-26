Minister of Roads and Highways, Anoako-Atta

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has lauded the President, Nana Akufo-Addo for his incomparable achievement in the road sector since Ghana gained independence.

According to him, there is no President who can be compared to President Akufo-Addo in terms of road infrastructure, adding that he (President) has constructed more roads in the history of Ghana.

Road construction

He made this known during the commissioning of the Kwafokrom Apedwa road in the Eastern Region.

“Nana Addo’s record in the road sector is unprecedented, and since independence, no government can compare their record to that of Nana Addo,” he claimed.

READ ALSO:

He has, therefore, challenged persons with contrary views to provide their evidence.