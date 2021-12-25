Beach

The Greater Accra Regional Security Council (REGSEC) led by the Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has passed resolutions to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols to help curb the spread.

The meeting was termed as ‘Expanded REGSEC’ which also included MCE’s, DCE’s, the media and news editors.

Dr Francis Aseidu Bekoe, during his brief, said the Ghana Health Service has recorded an increase in the spread in Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi as at least 1,000 cases are being recorded a day.

Mr Quartey led the house to impose the restrictions to curb the issue at hand.

READ ALSO: