Former Central Region Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has expressed his disappointment in his colleague, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

He made this statement following the recent happenings in Parliament.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii sen, he said he expected Mr Bagbin to maintain his good political image which he has accomplished throughout his career as a politician.

“I’m disappointed in Sumana, Kingsford is my very good friend and he’s the best you can have so far as parliamentary business is concerned,” he said.

He said the actions of Mr Bagbin are being controlled by some persons which hinder his authority to make peaceful decisions on the floor of the House.

“I expected him to have a very good image of himself, for his friends and future,” he continued.

“But if you allow militants to be dictating the pace for you, it’s about a question of your leadership,” he claimed.

