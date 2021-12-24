Member of Parliament for Ajumaku Enyan Esiam and ranking member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, has opined that it will only take divine intervention to soften his stance on the controversy.

He made this comment in reference to the approval of the controversial e-levy by the Majority group at the Finance Committee meeting held on Monday, December 19.

Speaking on JoyNews on PM Express on Tuesday, Dr Forson said that it is only Jesus Christ that can convince him with a superior argument.

“If God sends Jesus Christ and Jesus speaks to me and says to me ‘hey Ato this is not taxing on a medium of exchange’ with a superior argument, I may change my position but until then I stay where I am,” he said.

Touching on the chaos that marred parliamentary proceedings on Monday, Dr Forson explained that the mayhem was stirred after the 1st Deputy Speaker decided to cast his vote on whether or not the House should consider the e-levy Bill under a certificate of urgency. This, he said, angered the Minority which led to verbal altercations and fisticuffs in the chamber.

He added: “In as much as the chaos was unacceptable, there is also the need to look at the triggers which brought it.”