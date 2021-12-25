A former Deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson, has called off the bluff of the Attorney General over a €2.37 million financial loss suit against him.

According to him, the charges are frivolous and politically motivated.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam lawmaker and two others; a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health; Sylvester Anemana, and a businessman; Richard Jakpa, are alleged to have cost the state to lose €2.37 million.

This was in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.

They have been dragged to the Accra High Court by the Attorney-General on five counts of wilfully causing financial loss to the state, abetment to wilfully causing financial loss to the state, contravention of the Public Procurement Act, and intentionally misapplying public property.

Setting the records straight at a press conference on Thursday, he said the accusation is a deliberate attempt to intimidate him due to his continuous opposition to the government’s policies notably the e-levy.

But to him, he cannot be anyway silenced, adding he remains resolute to fighting for the good interest of Ghanaians.

“Though I am yet to be formally charged in court, I have seen copies of the charge sheet in the media and wish to say without any fear of contradiction that these charges are nothing but a frivolous and politically motivated attempt by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his hatchet man, the Attorney General, to silence me for performing my duties as the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of the Parliament of Ghana.

“But I want to assure the good people of this country, especially my constituents

who elected me to represent them in Parliament, that I will not and cannot be silenced by the blatant abuse of prosecutorial powers by the Attorney General,” he said.

He added all actions taken in the said transaction were backed by the legal opinion from the then-Attorney General, and he only acted to raise the letters of credit in question on behalf of the substantive Minister.