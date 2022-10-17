President Nana Akufo Addo has lauded Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyeremanten, for being consistent in delivering on his mandate.

The President believes Mr Kyerematen has over the years done well in the implementation of the industrialisation drive, particularly the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

President Akufo-Addo, who is currently on a tour in the Ashanti Region, made these remarks on Kumasi-based Otec FM.

“Today, we are talking about IDIF and the number of factories, and industries that are growing up all over Ghana, 290. And we have targeted and already 106 are in operation and the effect of that is the jobs being created and this goes to the credit of Alan,” he lauded.

Highlighting the Minister’s efforts, the President noted the Ghana Automotive Policy rolled out in August 2019 has attracted global vehicle manufacturing companies to set up assembly plants in Ghana to start production for the African market.

“Since June 2021, Toyota, Suzuki, Nissan, VW, and other leading brands are produced here and this is also creating jobs for thousands. Again, I can credit the Trade Minister for his hard work and bringing this to fruition,” he acknowledged.

Aside from Mr Kyerematen, President Akufo-Addo also commended the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, stating he stands tall among his peers in the sector.