About 6,000 youth have passed out under the Youth Employment Agency’s (YEA) Community Health Worker module nationwide.

The beneficiaries, who passed out in a colourful ceremony on Friday, October 14, 2022, will receive a monthly allowance of GHC 500, a 100% increment from the old GHC 250 monthly allowance.

They expressed so much joy and gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the opportunity given to them.

The YEA boss, Kofi Baah Agyepong, speaking at the ceremony noted that as part of the exit strategy, arrangements have been made with the Ministry of Health to place premium on applications from beneficiaries during admission processes into the various Nursing Training Schools, as a result of the field experience they have gathered.

Mr Agyepong reiterated the government’s commitment to fighting unemployment and Akufo-Addo’s resolve to provide the needed support.

