Nineteen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Ninety Nine (19,999) candidates are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which started on Monday, October 17, 2022 in the Upper East region.

According to the Upper East Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Nathaniel Nyaaba, out of the 19,999 pupils participating in the examination, a total of 10,000 are girls and 9,999 are boys.

Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu together with the Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the Upper East Regional Education Directorate visited the Bolgatanga Technical Institution, venue for the exams to offer his encouraging words to participating candidates.

He urged the candidates to feel free and write their exams and avoid any fear or intimidation while writing their exams.

Some candidates who spoke with Adom News’ Uper East Regional correspondent, Halidu Dasmani, said they are well prepared for the exams and are very optimistic that they will come out with good grades to further their education at the Senior High School.

The Regional Minister visited the pupils together with the MCE for Bolgatanga, Municipal Education Director, the Regional Chief Inspector of Schools, the Exam Officer, the Basic School Coordinator and the GES Regional PRO.

This examination is purposely to transit candidates from the Junior High School level to the senior high schools.