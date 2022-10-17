Nigerian superstar, Kizz Daniel, has thrown Nigeria into a jubilation mode with his announcement that he will be performing in the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar next year.

Ahead of the football competition which comes off from Sunday, November 20 through Sunday, December 18, 2022, Kizz Daniel mentioned he has concluded talks to perform ‘Buga’ at the opening ceremony.

With over 84 million views on YouTube, ‘Buga’ is arguably the best African and global banger for the second quarter of the year.

It dominated trend charts and was listed as the fans’ favourite even by international celebrities.

To feed off his song and gain dominance on the global front, Kizz Daniel, as far back as June 2022, tweeted that his major wish is to perform the hit song at the 2022 World Cup

God I want to perform BUGA for World Cup with a mass choir 🙏🏾 help me say amen 😩 #qatar2022worldcup — VADO D‘GREAT 🎙 (@KizzDaniel) June 22, 2022

Four months down the line, his wish has been granted as he has been named as one of the few artistes to perform at the opening ceremony.

He made the announcement in a similar tweet which has sent social media in a frenzy.

Kizz Daniel tweeted into existence.

IT'S HAPPENINGGGGGGG🚀🚀

Y'ALL KIZZ DANIEL IS PERFORMING BUGA AT THE WORLD CUP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#Buga#WorldCup2022 https://t.co/Sha6z7vd7q — Vado D'Great Family. (@kizz__daniel) October 16, 2022

Netizens have saluted him for speaking into existence, as they anticipate the D-day.