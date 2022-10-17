Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has commiserated with Kwasi Kwarteng following his sack as Britain’s Finance Minister.

Mr Ofori-Atta says he shares in his pain, especially because he is a Ghanaian who has managed to climb to that highest level as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

He took over on September 6, 2022, which was a critical time for the UK economy, with millions looking to him for help with soaring winter energy bills.

However, the Ghanaian-born UK politician was sacked from office on Friday, October 14, 2022.

This was less than six weeks on the job as the government’s huge tax cuts triggered a financial market crisis.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Ofori-Atta, who stated he was with Mr Kwarteng a few days ago, said he has sent an email to console him.

To him, he did not foresee the sack but believes God knows best.

“I am always very optimistic, if one is really doing things in truth there might be some waves but the Lord will see him through. I was surprised at what happened. I have sent an email to him, I told him the Lord knows best,” the Finance Minister said in an interview with TV3 in Washington DC.

Following Mr Kwarteng’s dismissal, calls were intensified for Mr Ofori-Atta also to be sacked amidst Ghana’s ailing economy.

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for instance, described Mr Kwarteng’s dismissal as sad.

He argued Mr Kwarteng hasn’t done a fraction of the damage Mr Ofori-Atta has caused the Ghanaian economy but he gets to be sacked.