Ajax coach, Alfred Schreuder, has defended his decision to opt for Mohammed Kudus ahead of teammate Brian Brobbey as a striker.

He believes Ajax’s defeat to Napoli was not related to Kudus or Brian Brobbey rather, the Italian giants had more quality.

According to him, the versatile Ghanaian has in recent games showed class, netting his fifth goal in the league against Excelsior.

“Kudus as a striker – 8 goals in 8/9 games. You can’t tell me he’s a bad option as a striker,” he said as quoted by AFC AJax Twitter after the game.

“Loosing to Napoli is not about Kudus or Brian, Napoli just had more quality. If I don’t get the time from Ajax, I couldn’t care less. Then they have to sack me,” he added.

Kudus continued his fine form on Sunday, recording eight goals in 14 matches across all competitions.