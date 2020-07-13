The Divisional Police Commander for Yendi, Superintendent Peter Kofi Ayerizeng, has denied reports of showing gross disrespect to the Overlord of the Dagbon State, Yaa-Naa Abubakari Mahama II.

Speaking to Adom News, the police commander said he is a well-cultured police officer and will never disrespect the revered traditional ruler.

“How can I disrespect my own King and the people of Dagbon? I respect Yaa-Naa a lot, those saying I have disrespected him are lying,” he noted.

Superintendent Ayerizeng believes the issue has been intentionally instigated against him by some people to destroy the cordial relationship that exists between him and the traditional ruler.

Meanwhile, the Commander has vacated his post at Yendi and has been transferred to the country’s capital, Accra.