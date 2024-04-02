Co-host of Nhyira Fm’s Obra Show, Obaa Adwoa, has reached out to inmates of the Kumasi Children’s Home in a philanthropic gesture to celebrate her birthday.

The home received pairs of kids’ sandals, bundles of toilet tissue paper and bottles of non-alcoholic drinks to put smiles on the children.

Obaa Adwoa said she deemed it necessary to share her special day with orphans in appreciation of the need for every child to receive the best of care at the very tender age.

Head of the orphanage, Mabel Boamah, appreciated the gesture.

“Today marks another year of wonderful life experiences and lessons. Here’s to embracing the future with an open heart and mind,” she said.

Obaa Adwoa Nelson joined Nhyira Fm barely a year ago as co-host of the Obra Show.

She has had an illustrious media career and takes advantage of her programmes to impact lives, especially women and children.

The award-winning Obra Show is broadcast on Nhyira FM, Adom TV and PEMSAN TV weekdays at 1pm.