Two Nigerian women who were trafficked to Ghana from Nigeria and exploited sexually have run to Nhyira FM for cover.
The women, aged 19 and 21 say though they were promised juicy employment opportunities in Ghana, they were shocked to learn they have been lured by a sex trafficking network.
Despite being forced into sex-for cash trade over a two-week period, the victims say they can no longer engage in the exploitative business.
