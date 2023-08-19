

Veteran media personality and host of “Greetings from Abroad,” Nanahemaa Adwoa Awindor, has revealed that multi-genre musician, Kojo Antwi never charged her any amount of money for using his song as the signature tune of her show.

Kojo Antwi’s song “Dadie Anoma” has been the introductory tune for “Greetings from Abroad” since the start of the show in 2008.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Wednesday, Nanahemaa Awindor disclosed that she just sought permission from Kojo Antwi to use the song, and presto, it was granted.

Responding to the question of whether he was okay with her using his song, she said, “Kojo was okay. We did a Ghanaian picnic in New York and Jersey City, and Kojo was at that event. So he played ‘Dadie Anoma,’ and I said this is the signature tune for what we’re doing. So I explained to him that we were doing this programme and would he mind if I used it as signature tune because it’s apt, and he said he doesn’t mind, so we started using it.”

“So Kojo never charged you anything for using the song?” Roselyn Felli asked. “No, not at all up to today,” Nanahemaa Awindor.

According to her, the song was the best fit for the show due to the lyrics and emotions attached to it.

Nanahemaa Awindor has travelled to and from so many international countries through her show.

“Dadie Anoma” is a song rendition of a letter from a guy who has missed his beloved one, asking when she would return so they could meet each other again.