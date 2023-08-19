The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reiterated its commitment to clamp down on businesses that use dubious means to evade taxes.

According to the Authority, it will strengthen its enforcement units to undertake regular ‘test purchase’ exercises and monitor business entities that declare taxes, but fail to honour payment.

Speaking to Joy Business after one of such exercises where managers of hospitality centres and hardware shops were arrested, Assistant Commissioner and Head of the Accra Regional Enforcement Unit at GRA, Joseph Annan, explained that the Authority will double its efforts in ensuring tax compliance.

“So this is to send a signal to the public that it is not a nine day wonder. We are on the field and we will continue to be on the field.”

“For those we have not visited, do the right thing because we shall surely come to you” he opined.

He urged businesses to corporate with the Authority by assisting visiting teams with evidence of payment to avoid arrests.

“We want records that will assist us to assess you preemptively, but if you fail we will have to restrain you to provide the data we need.”

He furthered that the e-commerce unit of the Authority is also working assiduously to ensure online retail shops also comply.

The revenue collection body has since arrested over a hundred business owners and managers of entities while about 93 persons are being processed for court by the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police for various tax infractions activities.