The Paramount Chief of Adaklu Traditional Area, Tobgega Gbogbi Atsa V, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo, to as a matter of urgency, fulfill some of his campaign promises made to constituents during his visit to the area.

The chief made this call when President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Phase-3 of the five District water Project supply at Adaklu Waya, the District Capital.

Delivering his speech at the gathering today, the chief said, “your Excellence, I wish to respectfully remind you of your promise you made towards the Adaklu Senior High School when you promised to donate a bus to the school.

“Your fulfillment of that promise has delayed though not denied and I trust that, you kindly fulfill this promise as you do to other schools.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo, in his speech also promised the chief and people of Adaklu Waya he will stick to his terms and bring the needed infrastructural development to the area before leaving office.

The Minister for Water and Sanitation, Madam Cecelia Abena Dapaah, who graced the occasion, also called on residents and beneficiaries of the water system project to pay their water tariffs so as to ensure sustainability of the project.

