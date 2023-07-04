Hollywood filmmaker, Angela White, has expressed her disappointment in the Ghanaian government at the recently held Essence Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana.

During a panel discussion at the festival, she revealed her decision to move her next film project from Ghana to South Africa.

But this wasn’t merely a move driven by personal preference; Angela White sought to shed light on the arduous challenges faced by diasporan creatives when attempting to invest in Ghana, urging the government to step up its support.

It’s worth noting that Angela White’s company, hailing all the way from America, had previously collaborated with the Ghanaian government to great success.

Last year, they embarked on a groundbreaking venture that not only brought significant business opportunities but also elevated the nation’s cinematic landscape. The project, an enthralling thriller titled ‘Nine,’ employed a crew of over 120 talented individuals and featured a stellar cast comprising more than 50 gifted actors.

With its Pan-African allure, ‘Nine’ boasts of an ensemble that includes Ghana’s own luminous talent, Chris Attoh, alongside the illustrious Kate Henshaw from Nigeria and the captivating Rosemary Zimu from South Africa, among a constellation of other stars.

The filming took place in the bustling city of Accra, and the buzz generated by the project even saw a surge in the AirBnB sector, significantly bolstering the country’s revenue.

Angela White shared the intriguing backstory of ‘Nine’ during her appearance, revealing that it originally started as a modest short film named ‘Be My Valentine.’

However, as months of creative deliberation unfolded, the project organically blossomed into a full-fledged feature film, brimming with potential and artistic merit.

In pouring out her frustration, she stated, “I brought a lot of revenue to Ghana and the reason why my next project, probably South Africa, is because I got nowhere with the Ghanaian government. It really became a battle and so I’m happy to see Idris take this fight because if they don’t start getting country credits, the work’s gonna go to South Africa.”

While the filmmaker’s present encounters in Ghana may have been disheartening, Angela White remains steadfastly optimistic.

She commended the efforts of industry heavyweight Idris Elba, who has been actively championing Ghana’s burgeoning film industry.

With a tenacious spirit, Angela White fervently hopes that the Ghanaian government will come to recognize the immense economic benefits and cultural exchange that partnerships with diaspora creatives can bestow.

By fostering an environment that nurtures and supports these collaborations, Ghana has the remarkable opportunity to position itself as a global hub for innovation and creative expression.

In the face of adversity, Angela White’s unwavering resolve serves as an inspiring testament to the resilience and determination of diasporan creatives.

Her passionate plea to the Ghanaian government serves as a wake-up call, urging them to embrace the vast potential that lies within their grasp. As the film industry continues to evolve, it is vital that countries seize these invaluable opportunities to flourish in the global arena.

Angela White is the first African-American woman to produce and own a production company that released a theatrically faith-based film, entitled “A Question of Faith,” featuring Kim Fields and Richard T. Jones.

Angela’s films have showcased some of today’s top Hollywood talent, including: “4Play,” featuring Tiffany Haddish; “The Last Letter,” starring Omari Hardwick; “The Sin Seer,” starring Isaiah Washington and Salli Richardson; and “My Favorite Five,” starring Brian White and Jay Ellis, among others.