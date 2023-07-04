A farmer, Ebenezer Tettey-Wayo, 41 years of age, has allegedly committed suicide at Tei Nkwanta near Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The victim was found hanging on a rope Monday morning after some family members broke into his room to search for him.

The cause of his action is not known.

Some family members claimed he was struggling to pay Ghc600 debt, hence they believe that might have been the cause of his action.

However, Tetteh Abraham, family head said he received a report that the victim was behaving strangely in the house Sunday evening.

“I received a report that he was behaving strangely moving from one point to another and even said he was afraid to sleep in his room. He drinks so we thought maybe he was drunk”.

Sister of the victim, Mary Wayo said they planned to send him to the hospital Monday only to be struck by news of his death.

Police from Koforidua District Police Command arrived at the scene at midday to take inventory of the scene and take the body to the morgue pending further investigation.

The deceased, who buried the parents a month ago, left behind two teenage children but without a wife.

