A 17-year-old girl, Sandra Anokye, has committed suicide at Hweremoase in the Adansi Asokwa district of the Ashanti region.

The first-year student of Ghana International Christian High School reportedly hanged herself in a toilet facility close to her house.

According to Adansi Fomena District Police Command, the body has been deposited at the Peace Land morgue at Adeambrea for preservation and autopsy.

The cause of the act is yet to be established.

Speaking to Adom News’ correspondent, Isaac Normanyo, the unit committee chairman for the Hweremoase Electoral area, Stephen Obuabi, confirmed the incident.

