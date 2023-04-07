A 40-year-old farmer, Kofi Annan has committed suicide at Esaman, a suburb of Elmina in the Central Region on Good Friday.

The deceased is said to have woken up at dawn and hanged himself with a rope in his room.

Neighbours in an interview with Kasapa News said the deceased always said he will one day kill himself.

But they did not take his comments serious because he was always hale and hearty.

They said the deceased went to church with his family before killing himself at dawn.

The neighbours said Mr. Annan’s death is still a shock to them.

“On Good Friday dawn, we heard noise from his house around 2:am and when we got there, we found him hanging on a rope in his bedroom,” a neighbor said.

Police personnel from the Komenda Edina Eguafo District Police Command rushed to the scene and conveyed the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, an investigation has commenced.