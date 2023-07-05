On July 4, 2023, an alarming incident occurred at the Brunei Complex on the campus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

A male student, struggling with depression, attempted to take his own life by jumping off an eight-storey building.

The incident was captured on video and shared on Twitter by Voice of KNUST. The footage showed the student in a desperate state, hanging on the edge of the building, ready to give up on life.

However, his quick-thinking colleagues rushed to his aid, displaying immense courage as they managed to grab hold of him just in time, preventing the tragic outcome.

The accompanying caption in the video post emphasised the importance of addressing suicide and mental health issues, urging everyone to say no to suicide and highlighting that every life matters.

Though the student’s life was saved, the reasons behind his attempted suicide remain unknown. A suicide note, supposedly written by the student, revealed his ongoing battle with depression, which had led him to believe that death was his only escape from the pain he was experiencing.

