Ghanaian bride, Rhoda Naa Ashardey, the daughter of Bishop Tackie Yarboi, has set a remarkable new standard with her stunning corseted kente dress during her traditional wedding.

The elegant lawyer has become an online sensation after a video of her exchanging marital vows with technology-themed words surfaced on the internet.

Another adorable Ghanaian couple, Rhoda and Joseph, looked absolutely heavenly in their white outfits during their pre-wedding photoshoot.

Rhoda Naa Ashardey, the beautiful bride, donned a long frontal curly hairstyle with a radiant smile that added to her charm in the photoshoot.

For the traditional wedding, the intelligent and gorgeous bride opted for a beaded and corseted kente gown, showcasing her gracefulness as she danced joyfully.

Rhoda Naa Ashardey kept her hairstyle simple yet charming and complemented the look with flawless makeup for the ceremony.

Their love story and stunning attire have captivated the attention and admiration of many.

