New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kwadwo Poku Nsafoah, has expressed confidence about his victory in the race.

His conviction, he noted, stems from the posture of the vetting committee when he appeared before them on Monday, July 3, 2023.

The energy expert stated there was no doubt the committee was impressed with his presentation and delivery, hence he received a clap from them afterwards.

“When you finish speaking and people are able to clap for you then it means they are impressed with what you said and at the end, I got a clap,” he said.

Mr Poku disclosed this while addressing journalists after the session which he said was smooth.

“Everything went well, the conversation was smooth. I answered all the questions they asked to the best of my ability but I cannot disclose the content of what I was asked because it’s a family affair and that was why I was the only one allowed into the vetting room,” he said.

Mr Poku was one of the three aspirants including former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Dr Bawumia who were vetted on Monday.

He is the only aspirant among the 10 who has not occupied a public office in an NPP government.

Meanwhile, results of the vetting are set to be released by Friday, July 21 with balloting scheduled for Monday, July 24.

