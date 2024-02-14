Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), has indicated that the water scarcity situation in the Tamale is due to the prevailing harmattan weather in the northern part of the country.

Director of Communications at GWCL, Stanley Martey, said the adverse weather condition has caused the Nawuni River to dry up, exacerbating the problem.

Concerns were raised by Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, regarding the acute water shortage in the Tamale metropolis persisting for over two years, which he said has brought immense hardship to residents in his constituency.

But Mr. Martey attributed the issue primarily to the dry weather conditions.

“Around this time of the year, we are in the dry season, and the levels of the Nawuni River, where we fetch water for treatment, have gone down. When the levels go down, they win alluvial sand, which destroys the quality of the raw water. So, it becomes difficult for us to get water with low turbidity to treat” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Water Company Limited announced a temporary shutdown of one of its plants at Kpong serving Somanya and its environs starting from Wednesday, February 14.

However, Mr. Martey clarified that this shutdown is necessary to install a new interconnection pipeline and foot valves at the Kpong Water Treatment Plant, assuring measures have been taken to prevent water shortage during this period.

“In the last two weeks, we have been planning for this interconnection, and we have informed the areas that will be affected, especially the entire Krobo area. We have been able to work out some 3 million gallons of water more into the system to ensure that we can finish the job within 48 hours to put the plant back into operation,” he added.

