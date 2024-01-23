Communications manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Stanley Martey has urged customers to regularly pay their water bills.

According to him, the company needs resources to fix the old and dilapidated machines which is to blame for the recent water shortage across the country.

Mr. Martey in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, expressed disappointment in people who consume water yet refuse to pay bills.

“We have been on revenue mobilization since last year and will continue this year because we need our money to save the same people who are bashing us. Most people have been disconnected for lack of payment. We need the money to serve you.

“Sadly, our system is post-paid so people consume water without paying, yet they demand more water and it’s unfair. Don’t treat Ghana water like that, be responsible. You can’t default on payment and still expect good services,” he said.

Mr. Martey also explained that, water shortages within some parts of Accra are also due to the increase in population.

He said the population has outgrown what their treatment plant can cater for.

“We are still using the old treatment plants we have. Some are over 50-years-old. Today, the population has increased and the treatment plant cannot accommodate it and we don’t have the money to build a new one,” he said.

