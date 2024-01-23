Self-styled prophet, Fire Ogya has got the last laugh at Ghanaians after Black Stars played a drawn game with Mozambique in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Prior to the game, the prophet predicted Black Stars will not qualify for the round of 16 in the AFCON tournament, as the game will end in a draw.

However, his prediction was met with backlash, especially as his previous prediction failed to materialise.

Fire Ogya was taken to the cleaners after his claim that Jordan Ayew would outshine Kudus Mohammed in the game. But at the end of the match, Kudus was named Man of the Match.

The criticisms did not deter the prophet as he went on to predict the outcome of the Ghana – Mozambique match.

This time, luck smiled on him and his prediction came to pass.

Feeling vindicated, Prophet Fire Ogya took to social media to share Mama Esther’s lyrics, “Me Judge Akasa,” to wit my ‘judge has spoken’ as a playful response to those who doubted his prophetic abilities.

He said the outcome of the match is an attestation that, he is a true man of God.

Watch video below