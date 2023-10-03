Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, have commiserated with former President John Kufuor following the death of his wife, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

The duo together with several bigwigs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and many from other political parties, visited the Peduase residence of Mr. Kufuor.

They also signed a book of condolence, which has been opened in honour of the former First Lady.

Among the dignitaries were Dr. Joyce Aryee, National Security, Minister Kan Dapaah, former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Ocquaye, former Chief of Staff, Kwadwo Mpiani, and Second Lady Samira Bawumia.

Krobea Kwabena Asante took to Facebook to share some photos from the visit.

Theresa Kufuor died on October 1 after a prolonged illness.

She was 87.

Madam Theresa is survived by her husband, Mr Kufuor, and their five children.