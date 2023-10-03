Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey has praised Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku for improving football in the country.

His comments come after his side’s qualification to the group stage of the CAF Champions League in their first attempt.

The Ghana Premier League champions secured a 4-3 aggregate scoreline despite a 2-1 defeat in the return leg in Conakry on Saturday, September 30.

Medeama in the first leg of the second round of the qualifiers recorded a 3-1 win at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Following the team’s arrival in Ghana on Sunday evening, Mr Okraku was at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome them after their historic qualification.

Thanking Mr Okraku for his kind gesture, Adotey praised the GFA boss’ impact since taking over office as President of the Football Association.

“You have created a good office as GFA boss and your tenure has changed a lot of things in our game,” he said.

“If you are to stay in office for another term or more, we just want more for our game. You gave us few encouraging words when you visited us in Cape Coast and you rallying behind us is a great source of motivation for us. We can only say thank you,” he added.

Medeama will earn a whopping $550,000 for reaching the group phase of the CAF Champions League.

READ ALSO