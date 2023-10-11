Social media platforms are buzzing with praise and admiration after Shatta Wale publicly acknowledged and celebrated a selfless act of a Good Samaritan called Dela Anim.

The unemployed man had his integrity tested when he found a bag containing over GH¢100,000 in cash in a taxi.

Without informing the taxi driver, Dela decided to take the money and all its contents to the Adom FM studios in Accra with the hope of finding rightful owner.

Touch by the gesture, Shatta Wale on X (Twitter) referred to Dela as a “hero” and commended his sense of responsibility.

He gave him GH¢3,000 and offered him employment in his ride-hailing company, Shaxi.

Ghanaians have joined Shatta Wale to celebrate the young man to upholding his integrity.

Check out reactions on social media below:

MORE: