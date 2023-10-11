The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has revealed that it is working in partnership with the Ministry of Transport and other stakeholders to introduce electric and driverless vehicles in Ghana, in an effort to advance transportation in the country.

This announcement was made at the maiden edition of the International Driver and Vehicle Licensing Innovation Conference held in Accra, where experts in the transport sector deliberated on innovative ways to improve the transport system.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the DVLA, Prince Opoku Edusei said the Authority is introducing new innovations to ensure that the transport sector is advanced in the country.

“We aim to bring together experts in the transport space to deliberate on the future of transport. We all know several transformations have emerged globally as far as transport is concerned. We now have vehicles that drive themselves, vehicles that can even fly. Too many technologies are being introduced as far as transportation is concerned” he told Citi News.

