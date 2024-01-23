The management of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has advised drivers to renew their roadworthy certificates and driver’s licenses when due.

The DVLA in a statement on January 23, 2024, cautioned that license holders and vehicle owners who fail to renew their licenses and roadworthy certificates on or before the expiry dates shall be made to pay delinquency charges.

“The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) wishes to remind its cherished customers of the need to renew their driver’s licenses and roadworthy certificates when due.

“The Driver license holders and vehicle owners who fail to renew their licenses and roadworthy certificates on or before the expiry dates as indicated on their documents shall be made to pay for the appropriate delinquency charges as provided for, in the Fees and Charges Instrument 2015 (L.1.2220),” the statement read.

