The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has announced that from March 2024, all Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) cards, will be declared invalid.

According to the Authority, an exercise has commenced at its offices to replace the PVCs with a smart card driver’s license.

In addition, in its statement, the DVLA noted that all smart cards issued in September 2017 will be due for replacement effective September 17, 2023.

“Thus, holders of the PVC driver’s license are to present them to the nearest DVLA offices for verification and replacement for the smart card driver’s license.

“The replacement exercise is expected to take place from now till March 31, 2024,” the statement said.

