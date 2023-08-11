

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has interdicted 13 employees, while three others have had their appointments terminated due to violations of staff conduct.

Chairman of the authority, Frank Davies, said his outfit would not protect individuals who breach the Authority’s code of discipline.

He urged staff members to uphold impeccable behaviour and set an example worth following.

Mr Davies said despite commendable progress in enhancing services and reducing processing times, the DVLA still faces challenges like printing delays for driving licenses, negative attitudes from certain staff members, and a rise in cases of indiscipline and misconduct.

Speaking at the launch of the 25th-anniversary celebration and the 2023 Mid-Year Review Conference in Sunyani in Bono Region on Wednesday, August 2, the DVLA Chairman encouraged staff to seek innovative solutions to enhance processes and service delivery.

He asserted that technological advancements offer opportunities for progress and urged the exploration of emerging trends in line with international best practices to promote road safety and environmental sustainability.

Mr Davies urged staff to embrace change and view challenges as avenues for growth. He assured that the DVLA is dedicated to establishing a customer-centric organisation at the forefront of technological progress.

On the back of this, the Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene, commended the DVLA for its efforts in improving processes, including reducing delays and corruption.

She encouraged the DVLA to digitise the renewal of driving licenses and vehicle registrations, saying “Patrons are looking forward to a day when they can sit in the comfort of their homes and through technology renew their driver’s license and vehicle registrations”.

Madam Owusu-Banahene also addressed concerns about roadworthy vehicles, particularly older heavy-duty trucks causing traffic disruptions.

The Bono Regional Minister urged the DVAL to uphold integrity, excellence, professionalism and reliability in their work.

On his side, the CEO of DVLA Kwasi Agyeman Busia said that the adoption of electric vehicles will usher in a cleaner and more environmentally friendly era of transportation.

According to him, the need to promote energy-efficient vehicles will help mitigate the impact of fossil fuels on health and the environment.

He added that the DVLA has collaborated with the University of Ghana, the University of Development Studies, and the University of Cape Coast to train and issue driving licenses to students during their time on campus.

ALSO READ: