Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has paid a glowing tribute to former First Lady, Mrs. Theresa Aba Kufuor.

The Energy Minister who is a paternal grandson of the former President recounted the motherly relationship with the former First lady, describing her as a disciplinarian and devout Christian who continued to sing in her church choir even as first lady.

Amid deep emotions, the Manhyia South MP reminisced the last time he shared a space with the late former lady, that was when he, together with Otumfuo Apagyahene, President Kufuor and the late Mrs. Aba Kufuor were at the University of Ghana Medical Centre when four of them tested positive for COVID-19

“Aunty Aba as we affectionately called her, will be sorely missed and we wish her a peaceful and eternal rest”

The funeral arrangements of the late first lady starts with requiem mass on Wednesday, 15th November, 2023 at the Christ the King Catholic Church, Cantonments.

On Thursday, 16th November, 2023, a state funeral will be held in her honour and the final funeral rites will continue during the weekend on the 18th November at the Heroes Park in Kumasi.

