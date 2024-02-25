The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has eulogised the former Chairperson of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Michael Kwabena Ntumy.

Speaking at his burial service, Dr Baumia described him as a statesman who lived an exemplary life

“It is not often that it can be said of someone that he or she has finished his or her life’s work and with distinction. But we can certainly say that about the man for which we have gathered here to celebrate.

“He was well known for his honesty, integrity and discipline. He was an outstanding servant of the church, the Ghanaian people, and the public interest. His objective was always the advancement of Ghana and even in his days of ill health, he continued to make critical interventions in our nation’s discourse,” he said.

He continued, “He leaves a big void not only in the church of Pentecost but in the wider Christian space as he was a constant source of good, rich Christian counsel”

The former chairman was laid to rest at a funeral service held at the forecourt of the State House which saw high-profile personalities including former President John Dramani Mahama in attendance.

The clergyman reported died in his home in Germany after a prolonged illness

