Leading media organisation, The Multimedia Group, is set to celebrate Ghana Month throughout March. This initiative aims to highlight the rich cultural heritage, history, and achievements of Ghana, while also promoting national unity and pride.

In March 2024, JOY BRANDS (Joy News, Joy Prime, Joy FM and Hitz FM) bring to its viewers and listeners the Made in Ghana Fair (Ghana Month Edition).

Throughout the month, they will feature a diverse range of programming, including special interviews with prominent Ghanaian figures, discussions on Ghanaian history and culture, and musical showcases of Ghanaian music.

These brands are dedicating the month of March to our motherland Ghana with a focus on our culture; language, dance, fashion, tourism, history, and food, amongst many other aspects that define us as Ghanaians.

The media house will also host interactive sessions with listeners, encouraging them to share their own stories and experiences of Ghana.

One of the key highlights of Ghana Month will be the “Ghanaian Heroes” series, which will profile individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of Ghana in various fields, including politics, arts, sports, and business.

These profiles will provide listeners with insights into the lives and achievements of these remarkable individuals, inspiring them to emulate their examples.

In addition to celebrating Ghanaian heroes, the brand will also shine a spotlight on Ghana’s rich cultural heritage.

The station will feature discussions on Ghanaian traditions, languages, and customs, as well as showcase Ghanaian cuisine and fashion.

Listeners will have the opportunity to learn more about the diverse cultures that make up Ghana and celebrate the unique contributions of each.

Throughout Ghana Month, the various platforms will also highlight the achievements of Ghanaian artists, musicians, and filmmakers, showcasing their work and providing a platform for them to share their stories and experiences.

The station will also feature special musical performances, including live performances by Ghanaian musicians and bands.

Overall, Ghana Month promises to be an exciting and informative celebration of Ghanaian culture and heritage.

Listeners can look forward to a month of engaging programming that will inspire them to take pride in their Ghanaian identity and celebrate the achievements of their fellow Ghanaians.

