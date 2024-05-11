Scores of supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have already selected Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, affectionately called Napo as running mate to flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The enthusiastic supporters at the reopening of the Kumasi Airport chanted Napo’s name when he arrived at the event.

Accompanied by his cheering supporters, Dr. Prempeh proceeded to his seat, greeted by a wave of adulation and encouragement from the crowd.

Clearly moved by the warm reception, the Energy Minister reciprocated with waves and gestures of gratitude, acknowledging the overwhelming support from his loyal followers.