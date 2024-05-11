Mohammed Kudus’ incredible solo effort against SC Freiburg in the Europa League has been named West Ham’s Goal of the Season for the 2023/24 campaign.

His stunning goal, which also earned him the Goal of the Month award for March, showcased the midfielder’s exceptional skills and vision.

Despite losing the first leg by a narrow margin in the Round of 16 clash against the German side, West Ham United bounced back with a resounding 5-0 victory in the return leg at the London Olympic Stadium.

During the second leg, Kudus embarked on a mesmerizing dribble from his own half, evading several Freiburg players before slotting the ball into the far corner with a powerful finish.

Presenting the first winner of our season awards… 🥁 Your 2023/24 Goal of the Season goes to @KudusMohammedGH for his sensational dribble and finish v SC Freiburg 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Q34Vl6SMbo — West Ham United (@WestHam) May 11, 2024

The 23-year-old’s moment of brilliance sparked a dominant performance from West Ham, propelling them to the next round of the Europa League.

Kudus’ outstanding contribution proved vital in the Hammers’ journey to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Since his arrival from Ajax in August 2023, Kudus has been a key player for David Moyes’s side, scoring 13 goals in 43 appearances with his dynamic and incisive play in midfield.