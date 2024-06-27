Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Haitian musician Wyclef Jean have expressed their condolences to Kenya following the tragic killing of over 20 protestors during demonstrations against the government’s financial bill.

The two artistes shared their sympathies and called for an end to the political unrest in the country.

Stonebwoy and Wyclef, who are planning an African tour with Kenya as one of their key destinations, conveyed their hope for peace and stability in the nation.

They prayed for the safety and well-being of the Kenyan people, hoping for a swift resolution to the ongoing conflicts.

In their joint statement, the artistes extended their concerns beyond Kenya, also praying for those in Haiti and the broader Middle East.

They expressed their desire for global peace and unity and the need for a peaceful dialogue and resolution to national issues.

Watch video below