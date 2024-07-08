Musician, Big Joe Frazier has publicly disagreed with Okyeame Kwame’s assertion that Sarkodie is the greatest rapper of all time in Ghana.

In a recent interview on Hitz FM, he said though he respects Sarkodie, other veteran rappers are the best based on their talent and stage performance.

He argued that, rappers like Obrafour, Lord Kenya, and Reggie Rockstone have made significant impacts that outshine Sarkodie’s contributions in the rap genre in Ghana.

According to Big Joe Frazier, Obrafour’s stage presence is unmatched despite his calm demeanor.

He also mentioned Lord Kenya’s unforgettable stage craft as a defining factor that places him among the greats.

Reggie Rockstone, often hailed as the pioneer of Hiplife, was praised by Big Joe Frazier for his rap skills and the consistent success of his music.

While acknowledging Sarkodie’s success and relevance in the music industry, Big Joe Frazier maintained that, these veteran rappers foundational work and performances set a higher standard.

He is, however, positive that in the near future, Sarkodie would also be recognized as one of the pioneers of contemporary rap music.

