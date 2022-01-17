Sunyani was on Saturday wrapped in black, red and New Patriotic Party (NPP) colours as the Deputy Bono Regional Organiser, Kofi Darko was buried.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, General Secretary John Boadu, the Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC and other firebrands were present to pay their last respects.

Mr Darko passed on on Tuesday, August 2, 2021, after battling a short illness.

He was 64 years.

Mr Darko has been eulogised by many as a dearly-beloved, hardworking stalwart of the NPP who served in several important roles.