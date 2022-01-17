Sunyani was on Saturday wrapped in black, red and New Patriotic Party (NPP) colours as the Deputy Bono Regional Organiser, Kofi Darko was buried.

May be an image of one or more people and outdoors

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, General Secretary John Boadu, the Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC and other firebrands were present to pay their last respects.

May be an image of 10 people, people standing and outdoors

Mr Darko passed on on Tuesday, August 2, 2021, after battling a short illness.

May be an image of 3 people, people sitting and outdoors

He was 64 years.

May be an image of 12 people and people standing

Mr Darko has been eulogised by many as a dearly-beloved, hardworking stalwart of the NPP who served in several important roles.

May be an image of 4 people and people standing
May be an image of 8 people and people standing
May be an image of 10 people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of 9 people, people standing and outdoors
May be an image of 6 people, people sitting, people standing and outdoors




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR